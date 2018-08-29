Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general to produce a report on illegal constructions and responsible officials within 48 hours.

These view shared by the minister while talking to the media after a meeting with SBCA director general and other officials at Sindh Building Control Authority Headquarter on Tuesday.

“Illegal construction and corruption will not be tolerated at any cause and stern action would be taken against responsible officials,” the minister said.

“I would take action against the officer of the SBCA respective department in case of receiving any complaint regarding illegal construction, government would not bear any illegal practice within the province and the SBCA should establish complaint cell to address public issues,” minister directed.

Ghani vowed to announce housing scheme of 60, 80 and 120 square yards houses for low income citizens on cheap rates, adding that the minister also directed the director general to formulate a strategy to launch housing scheme on cheap rates.

He further directed the SBCA DG should ensure the implementation on honorable court and water commission orders.

He directed the all officials of the authority to make sure their attendance on official time 9 O’clock and intimated for surprise visit to check the availability of every officer.

“My party has given me sole responsibility to get better the condition of those departments which have direct link with public and would not bear any pressure”, minister said.

SBCA DG Iftikhar Qaim Khani, Director Ashkar Dawar, Hafiz Javaid, Ahmed Madni, Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro, Rehmat Shah, Zafar Ahsan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Farhan Qaiser, Amjad and others were also present on the occasion.