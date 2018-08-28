Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mariah Carey’s twins ‘light up her life’.

The ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker loves the bond her seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe share and hopes they’ll maintain that for the rest of their lives. She told People magazine: ‘’Every time I get a minute off, we go somewhere and try to do something fun. We’re New Yorkers, but I’ve been living out in L.A. with the kids for a while so they can go outside and play in the yard and go in the pool. They love each other and are best friends, but [now] they’ll do things without each other. For the most part they’re with each other all the time. I just hope they maintain that for the rest of their lives. There’s nothing like the bond that they share. They light up my life and are amazing.’’

Meanwhile, Mariah previously admitted it can be ‘’hard work’’ raising twins.

Asked if she has any advice for George and Amal Clooney, after they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world.