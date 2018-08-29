Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Tuesday allowed two-day transit remand of former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad for his appearance before the Supreme Court in a human rights case in Islamabad.

NAB officials produced him before the court to seek his transit remand and pleaded that he was due before the Supreme Court in a human rights case in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

Fawad Hassan Fawad is on a physical remand with NAB authorities for his alleged involvement in Ashiyana Housing Scheme scam. NAB officials arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of the inquiry committee about the contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then finance secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs70 million in advance as mobilization charges. The work was in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.

Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema was on a judicial remand after serving 90-day remand in the NAB custody.