LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to convince and host the top cricketing giants as the board on Tuesday announced the schedule of back-to-back series against Australia and New Zealand to be played at the neutral venue of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi had promised that after hosting a few international matches, he would bring top cricketing giants to Pakistan to play series here but he failed to convince Australia and New Zealand to play series in Pakistan. Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 while New Zealand's last tour was in 2003.

Pakistan have been forced to play their ‘home’ matches in the UAE since terrorists attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009. Although Pakistan have hosted a few international matches between 2015 to 2018 under the tenure of Najam Sethi, but Australia and New Zealand refused to visit the country due to security fears.

According to the itinerary, Pakistan team will play their series against Australia and New Zealand in the UAE over the next three months. Pakistan start the season with next month's Asia Cup in the UAE from September 15. They will then host Australia for two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in the Emirates from October 7 to 28. All matches will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Cricket Stadium as Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be busy in hosting the Afghanistan Premier League.

This will be Australia's first Test series since the infamous ball-tampering row during the Cape Town match against South Africa in March. That scandal ended in a one-year ban from international cricket for the then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner. Opener Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Following the Australia series, Pakistan will host New Zealand in the UAE for three Twenty20 internationals, three one-day internationals and three Tests between October 31 to December 7. The Black Caps’ tour of UAE will begin with the ODI series where the three matches will be played on October 31, November 2 and 4. The T20I series will be played between November 7 to 11, whereas the five-day format will begin from November 16.

The PCB has also announced dates for the tour of New Zealand A and England Lions. New Zealand A will face Pakistan A in three Twenty20 matches which will be played on October 12, 15 and 17 at the ICC Academy. Three 50-over matches between both teams will be played on October 21, 24 and 26 at the Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi, whereas two four-day matches will be played from October 30 and November 6 respectively. England Lions will face Pakistan A side in one four-day game, three T20 and two 50-over matches, starting from November 18.

ITINERARY

AUSTRALIA TOUR TO PAKISTAN 2018

Date Match Venue

Sep 29 to Oct 2 4-Day tour match Dubai

Oct 7-11 1st Test Match Dubai

Oct 16-20 2nd Test Match Abu Dhabi

Oct 24 1st T20I Abu Dhabi

Oct 26 2nd T20I Dubai

Oct 28 3rd T20I Dubai

NEW ZEALAND TOUR TO PAKISTAN 2018

Date Match Venue

Oct 31 1st T20I Abu Dhabi

Nov 2 2nd T20I Dubai

Nov 4 3rd T20I Dubai

Nov 7 1st ODI Abu Dhabi

Nov 9 2nd ODI Abu Dhabi

Nov 11 3rd ODI Dubai

Nov 16-20 1st Test Match Abu Dhabi

Nov 24-28 2nd Test Match Dubai

Dec 3-7 3rd Test Match Abu Dhabi

NEW ZEALAND A TOUR TO PAKISTAN A 2018

Date Match Venue

Oct 12 1st T20 ICC Academy, Dubai

Oct 15 2nd T20 ICC Academy, Dubai

Oct 17 3rd T20 ICC Academy, Dubai

Oct 21 1st One Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Oct 24 2nd One Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Oct 26 3rd One Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Oct 30-Nov 2 1st 4-Day ICC Academy, Dubai

Nov 6-9 2nd 4-Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

ENGLAND LIONS TOUR TO PAKISTAN A 2018

Date Match Venue

No v 18-21 4 Day Game Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Nov 25 1st One Day ICC Academy, Dubai

Nov 27 2nd One Day ICC Academy, Dubai

Nov 30 3rd One Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Dec 2 4th One Day Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Dec 5 5th One Day Dubai

Dec 7 1st T20 Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

Dec 8 2nd T20 Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi