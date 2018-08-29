Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan and India’s Indus water commissioners will resume two-day talks here today.

A nine-member Indian delegation led by water commissioner PK Saxena had already reached Lahore via Wagah Border where it was welcomed by Pakistani officials.

Indus Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah will lead the Pakistani side in the talks which are a routine exercise under Indus Water Treaty of 1960.

An official said talks between two water commissioners were mandatory once in a year under the Treaty. He added no extraordinary breakthrough was expected in the meeting.

Talks will take place at the Lahore headquarters of the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (Nespak).

Both sides will share water release data besides Pakistani side will raise its objections to two hydropower projects being constructed by India in Occupied Kashmir. The two sides will also finalise the schedule of future meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission and visits of the teams of the Indus commissioners.

The two-day session is also expected to discuss ways and means for timely and smooth sharing of hydrological data on shared rivers.

Pakistan had already raised objection to design of Ratle and Kishanganga projects and the matter was before the World Bank, the guarantor of the Treaty.

The official said concerns will be raised over designs of 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric projects on River Chenab. Islamabad seeks modification in designs of the two projects.

According to reports, India planned to build Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai on two different tributaries of Rive Chenab. India had already given assurance to Pakistan that it will address all concerns on designs of these projects.

The official said India will soon arrange visit of Pakistani experts to the two sites.