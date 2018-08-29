Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey Tuesday vowed to further strengthen the existing friendly ties.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey made a telephone call to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said a foreign ministry statement.

He congratulated the Foreign Minister on recent election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also extended his felicitations to the Foreign Minister on his taking charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said.

Cavusoglu expressed strong desire of the Government of Turkey to strengthen the existing close and friendly relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture, civilizational linkages, history, mutual trust and support. He also conveyed the best wishes of the people of Turkey for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the Pakistani people in guidance of the new visionary leadership in the country.

Reciprocating the warm sentiments, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that over the years, Pak-Turkey relations have been transformed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

The Foreign Minister expressed his keen desire to work closely with his Turkish counterpart to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade and economic sector.

He added that Pakistan and Turkey would also continue to play a coordinated role to promote peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi also briefed Cavusoglu about the strong resentment in Pakistan, like the rest of the Islamic World, on the news of an international competition on caricatures of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) being organized in Holland. Both leaders agreed to raise the issue with the Dutch government with one voice, under the banner of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Reiterating Turkey’s desire to promote peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister offered to host the trilateral Afghanistan-Pakistan-Turkey Summit in the near future. Pakistan would soon host the next round of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council at the leadership level. Both leaders also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York. Qureshi extended an invitation to his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan which he accepted.