KAMALIA-The local people flayed the government against the discontinued electricity supply and difficulties they have been facing for the last many days.

The citizens have to face water shortages at homes and elsewhere as the tube wells could not be operated due to electricity loadshedding. Humid weather also adds to the miseries of the families. Businessmen and factory owners also have to face severe difficulties while the shopkeepers and daily wage workers are seen sitting idle waiting for electricity supply to resume the work.

Due to the long shutdown of electricity, almost all businesses are stuck throughout the city and the neighbouring areas. The citizens protested amd demanded that the government immediately end the unscheduled loadshedding across the country. The citizens stated that the loadshedding duration had increased since Imran Khan took oath as prime minister. The current government was ignorant of the true problems of the people and doing nothing to bring relief to the people, they said.

Govt urged to

facilitate expats

An expat urged the government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and resolve their issues in the country and abroad.

"Pakistani expatriates bring huge amounts of foreign exchange to the country, and also brighten the name of beloved Pakistan even then most of them are treated like stepchildren," stated social figure Haji Aslam Ansari.

He was talking to the media in his residence the other day. He demanded that the new government provide a better environment for the expatriates so that they could be able to bring even more foreign exchange into the country as well as encourage the other fellow countrymen to invest in Pakistan.

Three-year-old son of Advocate Riaz passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The funeral prayer of the child was offered at the Darbar Shaheedan at Mohallah Fatehpur Kamalia. He was buried at the ancestral graveyard. The funeral prayer and the burial were attended by his family members as well as various social and political personalities.