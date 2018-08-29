Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) boy scouts organised a ceremony ‘Meri Pehchan Pakistan’ on Tuesday. PIA Adviser Noor Abbas was the chief guest at the ceremony. Addressing the scouts, he highlighted the role of leaders Pakistan movement. “Pakistan was a symbol of independence and autonomy for us,” he said. He urged the scouts to be a true Pakistani and determined to the country’s development.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Moen Khan, Mumtaz Zubairi, chief engineer and assistant provincial commissioner, Shamas Khan, provincial secretary and other provincial officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadri, Muhammad Ayyaz, Tariq Ansari and Abdul Raouf were the guest of honor of ceremony. Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan presented the welcome address.

Around 13 district scout headquarters including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar were inaugurated programmes across the country.

The scouts participated in various contests and planted thousands of plants in plantation campaign organised by the district headquarters.