KARACHI - Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity on Monday index closed at 3,415 points; with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 4.413 billion.

The number of lots traded was 4,584, said press release on Tuesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.607 billion, followed by NSDQ100 Rs1.254 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 488.875 million, WTI crude oil Rs 412.940 million, DJ Rs 238.776 million, platinum Rs 176.307 million, silver Rs 146.402 million, SP500 Rs 32.729 million, natural gas Rs 23.329 million, copper Rs 20.235 million and Brent crude oil Rs 11.439 million.

In agriculture 15 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 7.662 million were traded.