Share:

SUKKUR - Return of Haj pilgrims will start at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur from 29th August (today) and in this connection first flight has been scheduled to land at Sukkur Airport on Wednesday midnight.

A meeting was presided by Airport Manager Abdul Sattar Bhutto at his office on Tuesday to review the arrangements for returning Haj pilgrims. The meeting was attended by the members of concerned institutions including Civil Aviation Authority.

The manager informed that first flight for bringing back to Haj pilgrims was schedule to land at Sukkur Airport, while through eleven more flights of pilgrims would come at the airport.

He said that complete arrangements have been made to welcome and extend all the facilities for the pilgrims while strict security arrangements at the Sukkur Airport.