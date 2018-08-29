Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has replaced its 'disrespectful' Chief Commercial Manager (CCM), after he requested a 2-year leave over 'non-professional' attitude of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed during a briefing.

Hanif Gul, a grade-20 officer was removed from the post of chief commercial manager of Pakistan Railways, while a notification of Agha Waseem's appointment in his place was also issued.

In his application to PR secretary, the officer said that the attitude of the new minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered. He further said that it was not possible for him to continue to work under the new Railways Minister, requesting a two-year leave.

According to PR officials, the replaced official's request for leave had not been approved yet. A decision about whether he would get the leave or a new appointment would be made later, they added. The issue arose from a meeting of railways officials, chaired by Rail minister, where the minister had admonished him for telling fairy tales about the department's better performance.

The chief commercial manager, during the briefing told the new minister that there had been a significant increase in railways' income. Sheikh Rasheed asked him not to praise any minister in front of him. Rasheed after taking up the ministry has often criticised former minister of railways Saad Rafique for his performance.

Earlier, Hanif Gul, said in his application that he finds it impossible to work with Sheikh Rashid, who is a coalition partner of PTI government.

"It is submitted that the attitude of the new railways minister is extremely non-professional. As an honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him," he added.