ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will develop a Financial Control Portal (FCP) to replace its current system to improve core tracking and work flow efficiencies.

The developers would prepare, deploy and maintain Financial Control Portal and provide a complete turn-key solution in English Language for the Authority.

Official sources at PTA on Tuesday said a comprehensive database management solution of international quality is required to provide controlled access to admins and employees along with a contact point to consumers as well.

Financial Control Portal will be based at Head Office and would be integrated with zonal offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit - with flexibility for future expansions.

Moreover, the sources said using this portal, consumers would be able to file their application for a new resource, track their application and enter data in PTA database.

Employees of divisions, who are not the admin, would be given access for entry of records having provision of attaching a Word/Excel/PDF document; however, all updates would be done by authorized officers of the division. Users will be able to issue demand notes, reminders, generate reports and record book payment in system when received.

The Portal would contain data consistency and error checks to be put in place to monitor the data entered.

The system behind the Portal would have to be integrated with another system, especially internal communication module, for real-time data transfer in desired format. The system would be implemented on Secure Socket Link (SSL) and only authenticated users would be allowed to access the system as per their defined rights and privileges.

Admin(s) of the database would be PTA Officer(s) having full access to the system through secure logins, authorized to perform the tasks including Data Input, Data Modification and Data Reporting.

In this regard PTA has sought Request for Proposal (RFP) from consultant firms for development of FCP. The RFP must reach at PTA on or before 10.00 a.m. on September 25, 2018.