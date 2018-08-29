Share:

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who is holding charge of local government minister, has directed the authorities to prepare recommendations for the new local bodies act to be implemented in Punjab soon.

Presiding over a briefing session of Local Government Department here at Civil Secretariat, Abdul Aleem Khan said that keeping in view the past experiences viable and concrete proposals should be drafted to empower the elected representatives at the local level.

He said that new law should be drafted keeping in view the local bodies’ acts of 2001 and 2013 to make it more beneficial for the masses. He said that able and hardworking officers would be fully supported but no recommendation would be made for the corrupt and inefficient ones. The senior minister directed the authorities to launch cleanliness and anti encroachment campaigns throughout the province for which he would visit Lahore and other cities soon and on the spot action would be taken.

Khan said that people have great expectations from the present government for which in two months visible changes would be there. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of work and basic changes would be brought in the prevailing system. Senior Minister especially emphasized to bring basic changes in the solid waste management system and take effective measures in this regard so that complaints of the people could be adhered in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he believes in team work and with collective efforts steps would be taken to move forward in the right direction. Senior Minister told that along with Chief Minister Punjab he would be soon meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss new local bodies system to be introduced in Punjab Province. He directed that for the all sections of Local Bodies Department mechanism should be prepared which would monitored by him and concerned officers would be in touch with him on daily basis through whats app group and action would also be taken accordingly.

Provincial Secretary Local Bodies Arif Anwar Baloch briefed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem about the different sections of the department and told about the Cattle Market, Solid Waste Management, Urban Improvement Companies and their fate. He also told that in Punjab 182 Municipal Committees, 10 Metropolitan and 35 district councils are working while different urban and rural development agencies are also there to serve the people. He apprised about the arrangements of the department to collect waste on Eid. Special Secretary Local Government and senior officers also took part in the briefing session and gave presentation about their sections.