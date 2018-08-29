Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fiaz ul Hasan Chouhan on Tuesday said that human development would be at the top of government’s agenda with prime focus on the health abd education of the people.

Addressing a news conference at DGPR office, the Minister said that previous government had ruined all departments including police, health, education, agriculture, industry, WASA as well as other sectors.

Chouhan stated that present Punjab government would attach greater importance to human development which remained a highly ignored sector in the past 10 years. “PTI’s government would work for the welfare and betterment of the masses. Our first and last objective is to serve the people of Pakistan and Punjab”, he said.

Chouhan took jibes at former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that his so-called good governance was confined only to the matters involving cement, sarya (steel), sand, and bajri (crushed stone). It was an implied reference to Shehbaz Sharif’s penchant for running metro buses, orange train and construction of roads and bridges.

The Information Minister pointed out that around 32 per cent of police force was deputed on the protection and protocol of Nawaz Sharif’s family. He also mentioned that the alleged money laundering of billions of rupees done by the previous rulers and the politics of nepotism and corruption they had promoted in the country.

It was because of this reason that today Pakistan owed an external debt of $97 billion and its exports had dropped to $19 billion from 37 billion dollars, he said.

He said that the PTI government would move ahead on the principles of honesty, capability and responsibility as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also vowed to implement the “Right to Information Act” in Punjab besides enacting “Access to Services Act on the pattern of KP government.

To a question about punitive action taken against DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Omer Gondal for not saying sorry to Khawar Manika, the ex-husband of Imran Khan’s third wife, allegedly on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister, the Information Minister insisted that Punjab Chief Minister had nothing to do with this incident.

“It was purely an internal matter of police as the action has been taken by the IGP”, he maintained, adding, that an inquiry was underway to ascertain the facts.

Answering another question, Chouhan said that Punjab government would bring a new legislation linking official advertisements to the media houses with timely payment of salaries to their employees.

“Journalists are the mirror of the society and their problems would be solved on priority basis”, he said.

Also, the spokesman of the Punjab government has contradicted a news item aired at a section of news channels stating that no incident of death of a girl child took place during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister to THQ Hospital Mian Channu.

The spokesman stated that during the visit, heirs of the girl that died in the said hospital a day earlier, met with the Chief Minister and informed him about the details. The Chief Minister, he said, has condoled with the heirs and directed to constitute a Committee to ascertain the factual position within 48 hours.

The spokesman further stated that the news aired in the media was beyond facts.