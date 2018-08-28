Share:

KARACHI-Ramsha Khan, a gorgeous addition to the Pakistani drama industry, is ready to show her bravura acting skills in her upcoming drama Mangharat.

Khan is playing a lead role alongside Muneeb Butt and Uzma Gilani. As innocent as she looks, the protagonist ‘Mariam’ she’s playing in this drama is actually a naive and an ingenuous girl. Mangharat is an iDream Entertainment production and is penned by SaminaIjaz. The director of the drama is Ahmed Bhatti who has formerly given famous dramas Bedardi, Qurban and Ghairat. With her finely honed skills, Ramsha Khan has proven her mettle in Tumhari Mariam, “Woh Ek Pal” and “Mah-e-Tamam”. She procured immense appreciation for her performance in “Mah-e-Tamam” due to her versatility and effortlessness. Undoubtedly Ramsha has the capability to transform herself in every role that she performs.