Share:

Sarah Lee bags women's keirin gold

JAKARTA - Hong Kong's Sarah Lee Wai-sze took gold in the women's keirin to successfully defend her Asian Games title on Tuesday, edging South Korean rival Lee Hye-jin. Sarah Lee, 31, crossed the line 0.024 seconds ahead of her 26-year-old opponent in Jakarta, becoming the first woman to take four Asiad track cycling golds. China's Zhong Tianshi, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the team sprint, took home the bronze. Sarah Lee, the world keirin silver medallist, also has an Olympic medal to her name after securing bronze in the event at London 2012. It was Lee Hye-jin's third Asian Games medal after South Korea took bronze in the team sprint on Monday and silver in the same event four years ago in Incheon. China bagged gold in the men's team pursuit, pushing aside Hong Kong.–AFP

China's teen divers take the cake

JAKARTA - Two 14-year-old divers from China became the youngest gold medallists at the 2018 Asian Games when they romped to victory in the women's synchronised 10 metre platform on Tuesday. Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie tumbled into a commanding lead from their exquisite opening dive and never looked threatened, securing the top spot with 361.38. Victory was the icing on the cake for Zhang Minjie, who was celebrating her 14th birthday on Tuesday. Behind the terrific teens came North Korean duo Kim Kuk Hyang and Kim Mi Rae on 337.86. Malaysian pair Leong Mun Yee and Nur Dhabitah Sabri bagged the bronze with 310.80.–AFP

Peshawar lift U-19 One-Day Cricket trophy

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Region hammered Karachi by 7 wickets in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 final at Mirpur Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Put into bat first, Karachi were all out for 127 in 41.1 overs. Anus Ilyas struck 46. Niaz Khan bagged 2-15, Awais Ali Shah 2-15, Amir Azmat 2-20 and M Aamer 2-24. In reply, Peshawar Region achieved the target in 30.4 overs. M Mohsin slammed unbeaten 70 and Amir Azmat 24. Ali Nasim took 2-13. Peshawar received winners’ trophy and Rs 200,000, Karachi earned Rs 100,000 while man of the match M Mohsin of Peshawar (387 runs), best batsman Saad Khan (Hyderabad), best bowler M Jahangir (Multan) and best wicketkeeper Mukhtiar Ahmed (Peshawar) got Rs 25,000 each.–Staff Reporter

Pak Sporting FC beat PTCL Youth FC

ISLAMABAD - Pak Sporting Football Club beat PTCL Youth FC 2-1 in the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match here at T&T Football Ground on Tuesday. The match started at a brisk pace and both teams started creating chances. Shehryar scored the opening goal for PTCL Youth in the 9th minute, as he was fouled and brought down. The referee pointed at the spot kick, which was converted successfully by Shehryar. But the lead was very short-lived, as Asad equalised in the 13th minute for Pak Sporting. The first half ended at 1-1. The second half started on a whirlwind fashion and Saqib scored in the 48th minute to give Pak Sporting 2-1 lead, which remained intact till the end and they emerged as winners. M Saqib of Pak Sporting was declared player of the match.–Staff Reporter

Three matches decided on opening day

ISLAMABAD - Al Haq Smashers, Al Mutahidoon Creatives and Al Nujoom Risers won their opening day matches of the Zalmi Madrasa League, which rolled in action on Tuesday in Peshawar. Peshawar Zalmi head coach M Akram and legendary cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed were present on the occasion to boost the players’ morale. In the first match, Al Haq Smashers routed Al Maqasid by 62 runs. Batting first, they scored 122 runs with Sami Ullah slamming 63. In reply, Al Maqasid could score paltry 60. Ilyas picked up 3-20. The second match saw Al Mutahidoon Creative’s defeating Al Itihad by 54 runs. The winners scored 105-6 with Waqas hitting 50 and Naveed 23 and in reply, Al Itihad could score 52 losing 8 wickets. Ali Zeb captured 4-11. The third match was won by Al Nujoom Risers by 7 wickets.–Staff Reporter