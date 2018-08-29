Share:

islamabad - Telecom companies are participating and contributing in the tree plantation campaign by the government to promote a healthy and green environment.

China Mobile Pakistan (Zong 4G) has introduced `Mera Mulk Mera Bagheecha’ campaign and the company’s employees have volunteered in what comes as a significant move to respond to the growing environmental challenges and improving ecological standards in Pakistan. Under this movement, dozens of personnel from different departments assembled at Zong Headquarters and the Hill View Park Islamabad to plant scores of plants, saplings and trees.

The employees also set up bird houses containing bird-feed and water to provide a clean and permanent refuge to birds of different species in sweltering heat. Additionally, remarkable initiatives are being taken in Hill View Park in collaboration with Capital Development Authority to facilitate the visitors and boost environmental standards.

These include establishment of a prayer area, kids play area, fruit trees corner, herbs corner and installation of motivational signboards encouraging the visitors to continue visiting the parks and other healthy recreational venues.

Another operator - Ufone is also helping to promote various green initiatives at educational institutions and has conducted plantation activities to create a positive environment for children and their families, and to preserve nature today for a better tomorrow. Similarly, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telenor and Jazz are also taking different initiatives to emphasize the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and to raise awareness about environmental issues.The government has planned 1.5 million tree plantations for Green Day, to be celebrated on September 2 in the country. The purpose of this campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business, and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees. The Day would also create awareness about benefits of forests and increasing forest cover in big cities of the country.