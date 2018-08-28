Share:

FAISALABAD: Three persons including two women died due to cardiac arrest cause by oppressive weather here in different areas on Tuesday. According to police and rescue sources, three victims identified as Asia Bibi, 60-year-old Sakeena Bibi, and Anwar, residents of Faisalabad, died after they suffered heart attack due to severe heat and suffocation. The deceased persons were shifted to nearby hospitals for medico-legal formalities.



However, bodies will be handed over to family members after autopsy.