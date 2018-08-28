Share:

GUJRANWALA-Punjab Food Authority teams have conducted raids at different areas and sealed two factories while dozens of shopkeepers were fined for preparing and selling unhygienic food items. The teams during inspection at Sialkot road sealed one oil and one yogurt factory for using substandard material while 31 food points were fined for selling unhygienic items and warning issued to 81 shopkeepers.

MURDER: A person died and another was injured as a result of a clash between two groups here at Aroop Gujranwala. Waris and Aman Ullah were going home when their rivals opened fire. Resultantly, Waris died on the spot while Aman Ullah received bullet injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital.

Aroop police have started investigations.