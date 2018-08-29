Share:

ISLAMABAD - World Bank on Tuesday has extended its support to Government of Pakistan for implementation of the agenda for economic growth and social development being pursued by the new government.

Hartwig Schafer South Asia Regional Vice President of World Bank made these remarks in a meeting with Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar.

Finance Minister welcomed the Vice President and stated that World Bank had been long standing development partner of Pakistan and had offered significant support to the Government over the years. He outlined that achievement of economic stabilisation is an important objective for government.

The vice president also emphasized the importance of Human Capital Development, Macroeconomic Stabilisation and Inclusive Growth for Pakistan; and reaffirmed World Bank's support to Pakistan in these areas.

The Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs informed the visiting Vice President of World Bank that the government will take all the requisite measures to implement the economic reform agenda to help put the economy back on track. The finance minister also shared with the Vice President that the new government desires to enhance the role of private sector and for that private sector will be encouraged to take lead in the economic development of the country. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance and Joint Secretary (WB), Economic Affairs Division.