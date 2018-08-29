Share:

wah cantt - The Wah General hospital (WGH) which was completed with Rs 1.70 billion, four months ago has already started showing signs of negligence as 61 posts of specialists, paramedical staff, technicians are vacant besides the lack of indoor treatment, medicines, X-ray, Operation theatre facility. Despite spending millions of rupees from provincial and federal budget on the construction of the hospital, patients especially those belonging to the poor class are facing inconvenience due to the unavailability of healthcare facilities, severe shortage of drugs, and paramedical staff and non availability of indoor patient’s treatment facility.

The hospital has been operational since April but all the posts of Urologist, Cardiologist, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Nero Surgeon, Neurologist, Clinical psychologist, Emergency specialist, Trauma surgeon, Forensic expert, TB and Chest specialist, Psychiatrist, Dermatologist, Epidemiologist, Blood Transfusion officer and nursing Superintendent are vacant besides two out of four posts of Emergency medical officers, six out of eight posts of head nurses, health and nutrition officer, four posts of charge nurse, one post of speech therapist, all three posts of radiographer, all two posts of dental technicians, four out five posts of laboratory technicians, one post of ophthalmic technician, all two posts of technician for blood transfusion services, both two posts of ECG technicians, all three posts of operation theatre technician, three out of four posts of laboratory assistants, as many as 16 out of 20 posts of dressers, one post eye refractionist, and one of two posts of dental assistant are vacant. Interestingly, there is no ambulance but both posts of drivers are filled.

Medicines are not available at the hospital as not even a single penny has been released since its inauguration despite the lapse of four months.

The hospital runs without proper medicines as health authorities arrange medicines from other tehsil headquarter hospitals of Rawalpindi and Attock. Due to shortage of facilities and staff, only one floor of the hospital is functioning while the other two are lying vacant. It has also been learnt that the operation theatre, which is the basic need of any health unit is still not functional, thanks to the unavailability of necessary funds, medicines and required staff. Due to unavailability of indoor facility, paucity of doctors and non operational operation theatre (OT), the around 1.70 billion worth project has turned in to mere a clinic. “I am a daily wager and I brought my 9 months pregnant wife from a village that is 26 kilometres away, just for delivery but female doctors refused to admit my wife, saying that there is no C section facility in the hospital and now I have no option but to take my wife to a private hospital despite the fact that I have no financial resources,” said 32 years old Arshad Mehmood.

Sana Naz, another patient waiting outside a female doctor’s room said that she came from Gadwal but there is no X-ray facility available at the hospital. “It was claimed at the time of inauguration that the hospital would cater the needs of the people of Taxila, Wah and surrounding tehsils of Hassanabdal, Hazro, Attock, Fatehjang, Tarnol and Haripur but it has failed to provide even basic health facilities.

“Not even a single penny of non salary budget for purchase of medicines has been released to the hospital despite the lapse of one fiscal year and almost two months of the new fiscal year have already passed”, confirmed the Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr Shaista Faisal.

She said that medicines are arranged from different hospitals of the area to meet the demand of life saving drugs.