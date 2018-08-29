Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed the need for effective measures and reforms to improve service delivery at hospitals.

During separate briefing about working of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Departments on Tuesday, she directed focusing on improving services at emergencies of hospitals.

Secretary SH&ME Saqib Zafar and Secretary P&SH Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the minister about working of departments. She was also briefed about matters of Punjab Health Insurance Management Company (PHIMC), Dengue Emergency Response and Thalassemia Programme.

Meanwhile, medical community has welcomed the PTI decision of giving portfolio of health minister to a professional.

Punjab Specialists Association welcomed the posting of Dr Yasmin Rashid through a resolution adopted in a meeting held on Tuesday with President Dr Kamran in the chair.

The Association expressed hope that Dr Yasmin Rashid would play due role in improving healthcare delivery and resolving problems of healthcare providers.

Chairman Vigilance Committee of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital Prof Khalid Mahmud said that person from the medical field would definitely improve standards of public sector hospitals. He said that Dr Yasmin Rashid has a track record of valiant struggle for safeguarding the rights of doctors and interests of patients. He said that all medical professionals would help her in creating patient friendly atmosphere at hospitals.