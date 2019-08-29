Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 46 suspects including men and women attacked a police team and got a proclaimed offender (PO) freed from police custody in village Tarsk-Satrah, Daska tehsil here.

According to the FIR (No. 285/2019) lodged with Satrah police, on the complaint of ASI Hawaris Iftikhar Sahi under sections 148, 149, 186, 216, 324 and 353 of PPC, a team of Satrah police led by ASI Hawaris Iftikhar Sahi raided the house of accused Sabir Ali in village Tarska-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

The raid was conducted for the arrest of a notorious proclaimed offender (PO), M Sarwar, but at least 46 men and women, armed with pistols, guns, wooden sticks, bricks, and iron rods attacked the police. They thrashed the policemen and also fired shots on them. The policemen, however, remained safe.

Three police constables, namely Waris Ali, Qamaruz Zaman, and Inamullah were injured in the attack. The FIR added that the accused also helped the PO flee away.

Satrah police registered a case against 46 men and women including 21 Sabi Ali, Jabar Ali, Chhotti Bibi, Bashir, Jameel, Waseem, Khalid alias Subedar, Shamoun, Zeenat, and others. Police claimed they had arrested these accused and put them behind bars.