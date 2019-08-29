Share:

HAFIZABAD - A two-year-old baby who was abducted for ransom was recovered by the police within few hours of the incident. According to police source, Sajida Bibi, wife of a private bank employee Babar Hussain, resident of Sheikhupura visited the house of her brother Fiaz Ahmad, situated in Mohallah Misri Khan Hafizabad. The alleged accused Babar Changhar, son of Muhammad Sadiq, allegedly took away Faryal Zahra from outside Fiaz’s house and took her to Phool Town and later demanded ransom of Rs0.5 million for her release. Fiaz Ahmad reported the matter to the City Police which launched hunt for the accused and recovered the abductee and arrested the accused Babar Changhar without paying any ransom amount. A case has been registered against the accused accordingly.