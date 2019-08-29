Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Ch, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik, visited Muharram procession routes to check the arrangements made for security and cleanliness.

Both officers were accompanied by officials of the district administration Khanewal.

The DC while talking to the newsman termed the arrangements on routes satisfactory and up to the mark. He directed all the assistant commissioners to visit procession routes and majalis being organised in their jurisdiction.

On the occasion, both officers said that it was top priority of the administration and police to maintain peace and tranquillity particularly during the month of Muharram, adding that disruptive elements would be dealt with sternly. They said that CCTV cameras were being installed on the processions routes, besides making dysfunctional cameras functional.

DPO Umer Saeed Malik said that control rooms were being set up at City Police Station, and DC and DPO offices. He added that a comprehensive security plan would be chalked out with the consultation of Ulema from different schools of thought and district peace committee.

The DPO visited Imambargahs of the district to review the security situation. He checked the security of Imambargah in Block No. 11. During the visit, the DPO directed all officers to start search operations in the surroundings of the Imambargah and also check the documents of the Afghan nationals. He also directed to depute extra force and snipers on the procession routes.

The DC and the DPO also urged the media to support the administration to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram so that. Both also underlined the need for cooperation of Ulema, traders, journalists, and people of all factions for ensuring peace during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.