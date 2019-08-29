Share:

OKARA - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Special Control Officer (SCO) conducted raids on six godowns and recovered 32,000kg of ghee, 56,000kg of cooking oil, and 64,000kg of sugar.

On public complaints, the DC directed SCO Rana Amjad Mehmood to take undiscerning action against the persons keeping huge stores of things of necessity just to raise price hike. The SCO raided the godown of Chaudhry Super owned by Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad s/o Bashir Ahmed at Fruit/Vegetable Market Depalpur. The SCO recovered 7,500kg of sugar, 8,000kg of ghee, and 1,500kg of cooking oil.

Near bus stand, Depalpur the SCO recovered 10,850kg sugar, 4,800kg ghee, and 55,000kg cooking oil from the godown of Ashraf s/o Haji Allah Ditta. On the grain market road, the SCO recovered 21,000kg sugar from the godown of Saleem Ahmad s/o Alamgir, whereas 7,500kg sugar, 5,892kg ghee was recovered from the godown of Akhtar Ali s/o Rashid Ahmad. At Pipli Chowk, Depalpur from the godown of Abdul Quddoos s/o Nazeer Ahmad, 900kg sugar, 3028kg ghee and 80 bags of flour were recovered. In a raid on the godown of Rashid Ahmed s/o Inayat Ali, 16,000kg sugar and 10,280kg ghee was recovered. The SCO got cases registered with police against the black-marketers and submitted report to the DC.