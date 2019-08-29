Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office.

According TO an official statement, professional matters of Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office and briefed the PM on the financial matters.

According to an official statement, the SBP Governor briefed the prime minister on the outcome of the APG meetings in Canberra and specifically how Pakistan successfully avoided any downgrades in individual ratings in the APG’s Mutual Evaluation Report.

The Governor also briefed the PM on the continued improvement in the current account and more generally the positive response to the reform policies.