ISLAMABAD - Former WBA unified light-welterweight world champion England’s Amir Khan of Pakistani-origin slammed Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, saying he is in Pakistan to show his all-out support for the brave people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amir, 33-year old, expressed these views during a press conference held at Amir Khan Boxing Academy, Islamabad on Wednesday. He said huge Kashmiri community resides in United Kingdom. “I went to border areas of Azad Kashmir with Pakistan Army, I wanted to show the world, what is happening in Kashmir. Women, children, old and youth are being butchered in Occupied Kashmir.

“Amir Khan Foundation will support Kashmiris and send medicines, food and other basic necessities to the IHK. We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris. UK Labour Party has written a letter on Kashmir, saying Indian forces are launching continuous attacks on the unarmed civilians of the IHK.

He said people have warned him not to visit Line of Control (LoC) as it is dangerous because Indian forces are using heavy weapons and firing shells at Pakistani border villages. “People must support Kashmiris’ cause. Indian artists are supporting their government instead of innocent Kashmiris.

“Kashmir is a reality, which India is trying to hide from international community. Pakistani and Indian PM should sit and resolve Kashmir conflict through dialogues. I will visit British Parliamentarians upon my return to UK and talk about the crisis being faced by Kashmiris,” he added.

He said politicians of both the countries must take Kashmir issue very seriously. “If I can come all the way from UK to visit and show support to Kashmiri people, then why local celebrities are hesitant in showing their support and raising their voice for the Kashmiris.

“I want to see smiles on the faces of Kashmiri people and for this, I want to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir. But I know the Indian government won’t allow me. Pakistan Army helped me a lot and I talked to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday. I discussed with him issues related with boxing as well and how we can spread this game to all corners of the country,” Amir concluded.