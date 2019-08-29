Share:

BRAZIL - The governors of the nine Brazilian states most affected by a record number of fires since 2010 have urged President Jair Bolsonaro to accept foreign aid to fight the blazes.

Bolsonaro had earlier refused a G7 offer of $22m (£18m) following a spat with French President Emmanuel Macron.

But following a meeting between the governors and Mr Bolsonaro, the government shifted its position on aid.

It said it would accept it as long as it had control of what to spend it on.

Why does it matter?

A record number of fires are burning in Brazil, most of them in the Amazon region. The Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.

President Bolsonaro said last week that his government lacked the resources to fight the fires.

As international concern over the fires spread, leaders of the seven leading industrial nations meeting in France offered $22m to help fight the fires.

President Macron, who was hosting the summit, said the funds would be made available immediately - primarily to pay for more firefighting planes.

Will Brazil take the aid now?

That is not entirely clear yet. There has been a lot of back and forth on this.

After ruling out accepting the aid, President Bolsonaro softened his stance a little on Tuesday saying he would consider doing so, if President Macron apologised for insulting him by calling him a liar.

And following President Bolsonaro’s meeting with the governors late on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Rego Barros said the Brazilian government “is open to receiving financial support from organisations and countries”. However, Barros stipulated that the aid would have to have the “total governance of the Brazilian people”. There has been no response yet from the French government or the G7 countries.