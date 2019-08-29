Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A married woman committed suicide in Naokot Town while a teenager boy was killed by snake bite near Shahi Water here on Wednesday.

Report said that married woman Naran, 50, wife of Allah Bachayo Mallah was suffering from cancer that after being disturbed of her long illness hanged herself with rope in her house.

Naokot police arrived there and shifted her body to Rural Health Center Naokot where her postmortem was conducted and then body was handed over to heirs.

In another incident near the city Mirpurkhas at Shahi Water, 12 years old Kanji Bheel, son of Photo Bheel, was bitten by snake while he was getting water from hand pump as a result his condition was deteriorated and he was brought to civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.