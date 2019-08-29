Share:

Lahore - Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) Air Vice-Marshal Amir Masood and Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the services and professional capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force for defending the air boundaries of the country.

“Brave PAF eagles foiled Indian bid to attack in February. The PAF has given a befitting reply to the Modi government and it will be given a befitting reply in case of any further aggression.

“We pay our highest regards to the PAF eagles that defend the air frontiers of the country, he added. He said that PAF eagles are the pride of the nation and the brave sons of the country, which are deputed to protect the motherland, are our heroes. The PAF is amongst the finest air forces of the world which has written a history of bravery for the protection of the country and the nation is proud of our air force eagles, he said. He said the whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan and no compromise will be made on the integrity and security of the country.

He said the role played by the PAF in nation-building is praiseworthy and its services in health and education sectors are worthwhile. Similarly, PAF has also played a leading role in relief activities during natural calamities.

Cooperation between the Punjab government and PAF will be continued in health and education sectors and every possible cooperation will be extended with regard to early completion of a cadet college in Fort Munroe, he added.