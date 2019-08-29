Share:

LAHORE - Actor-cum- singer Mohsin Abbas Haider who was accused of domestic violence and cheating on his wife Fatima Sohail, has been found guilty of threatening his wife by a lower court in Lahore.

The court advised both the defense and prosecution during the hearing on Wednesday to present their corresponding final arguments during the next hearing.

Shortly after the hearing, Haider posted a video on his Facebook page stating he was disappointed with the fraternity of film and media for “believing a weeping lady.” He said all the charges against him were not proven and his’ estranged wife’ could not present any witness to the court. In the next hearing, the court has ordered both counsels to present their final arguments.

Earlier, Mohsin Abbas wife Fatima Sohail had accused him of cheating and assaulting her physically. After that incident, she was supported by many showbiz stars. An FIR was also registered against the actor.

Fatema Sohail had accused Haider of cheating on her with another woman and hitting her while she was three months pregnant with their son. He demanded a huge sum of 5M from her, that also for the second time, and upon her refusal, she was physically and verbally assaulted by Haider.

Sohail, in her petition, said that Haider even brought the woman home while he was drunk. The proofs of her claim, according to Sohail, lie with Karachi’s Defence Police.