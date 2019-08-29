Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday chaired a reform committee meeting to improve healthcare services at Federal Government Services (Polyclinic) hospital.

A statement issued by the ministry of NHS said that Dr Zafar Mirza chaired 7th meeting of the Polyclinic Reforms Committee. The meeting was attended by Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary Health, the Secretary Health, Executive Director Polyclinic and all members of the committee. During the meeting, Dr Zafar Mirza highlighted that the aim of the reforms committee is to ensure provision of quality health services to each and every citizen and to improve operations of the state-run hospitals in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The SAPM directed Executive Director Polyclinic to fill the vacant positions of the hospital to streamline its working. In this regard, hiring will be done for grade 1-15 staff while vacancies above grade 17 will be filled through Federal Public Service Commission.