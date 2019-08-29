Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, a handout said on Wednesday Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Momin Agha and other officers were also there. She directed officers to issue Sehat Insaf Cards all over Punjab to provide maximum relief to public.

Dr Yasmin said that the basic purpose of issuing cards to provide best medical facilities to public on a priority basis. Sehat Insaf Cards being distributed in all 36 districts of the province.

“The Sehat Insaf Cards project has been following the PTI health reforms policy so that PM Imran Khan’s dream of better service delivery.

She took swipe at previous governments for failure to deliver, saying the PML-N wasted billions of public in the name of health schemes.

Chairing a meeting the other day, Dr Yasmin directed devising new policy on disposing of clinical waste generated by public and private hospitals. She directed collection of data from every hospital and stern action against persons involved in sale of clinical waste.