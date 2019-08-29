Share:

SIALKOT - The electioneering was in full swing as the annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on 4th and 5th of September 2019.

SCCI General Secretary Tariq Mehmood Malik told the media that a stage was set to hold free and fair elections at SCCI’s building.

The candidates, belonging to both groups, were going door-to-door to win support of the Sialkot exporters. The Sialkot exporters will elect five members for each of SCCI’s Executive Committee from both Corporate Class and Associate Class.

SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain said that the annual elections on five seats of Executive Committee from SCCI’s Corporate Class would be held on Sep 4, 2019. He added that the annual elections on five seats of Executive Committee from SCCI’s Associate Class would be held on Sep 5, 2019.

He revealed that the ruling Ittehad Founders Group of SCCI had fielded Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, M Bilal, Umair Mir, and M Sarwar for Corporate Class while their rival Democratic Founders Group had fielded Asad Siddique, Sohail Akbar Awan, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Tahir Rasheed, and M Suleiman Khan.

On the other hand, the Ittehad Founders Group has fielded Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed, and Sheikh Zahid Hameed for Associate Class while the rival Democratic Founders Group has fielded Ch Salman Iqbal, Kh Ziaullah, Zarar Ahmed Dar, Ibrar Hussain Gillani, and Iqbal Asad.

Both Ittehad Founders Group and Democratic Founders Group have displayed giant colourful banners and hoarding boards around the SCCI building and in commercial hubs of the Sialkot city.

RS11.40B FOR DEVELOPMENT RELEASED government has released special development funds worth of Rs11.40 billion for the completion of as many as 924 development schemes in urban and rural areas of Gujranwala division.

According to Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, as many as Rs1.39 billion have been allocated for the rehabilitation of 24 roads under Punjab government’s “Naya Pakistan, Manzilein Aasan” programme.

The commissioner said that 192 development schemes including sewerage schemes, construction of paved streets, and provision of basic facilities were being completed in Gujranwala division at a cost of Rs1,499 million under the Community Development Programme.

EFFORTS LAUDED

Sialkot Cantonment Station Commander Brig Ayaz Masud Khan has lauded the efforts of Sialkot Cantonment Board for ensuring cleanliness, effective sewerage, and uninterrupted supply of electricity, gas, and potable drinking water to the inhabitants of Sialkot Cantt.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a farewell meeting held in his honour at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. SCCI President Kh Masud Akhtar presided over the event. Executive Officer Cantonment Board Sialkot (CBS) Sardar Atif Sultan, SCCI Vice President Amir Hameed Bhatti, and Chairman SCCI’s Committee on Sialkot Garrison/Cantonment Board Affairs Sheikh Zahid Hameed also attended the ceremony.

Brig Ayaz Masud Khan said that the efforts would continue for the provision of further facilities to the inhabitants of Sialkot Cantt with their active cooperation. He said that the Cantonment Board Sialkot (CBS) would improve the miserable condition of Lorry Adda Sialkot, besides providing better travelling and other facilities to the people.

The Station Commander also high hailed the pivotal role of the Sialkot exporters in strengthening national economy and boosting national exports. He said that Sialkot exporters had also set a unique example of self-help by ensuring the socio-economic, infrastructure, and human development in the city.