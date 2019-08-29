Share:

ISLAMABAD - The production of farm tractors in the country fell by 38.3pc to 2,811 units in July 2019 against the production of 4,558 units in same period of last year. During the month under review, production of trucks in the country also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 347 units in July this year compared to 856 units last year. Similarly, buses’ production plunged to 61 units in the month under review against 108 units in July last year, a latest data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said. The auto experts are attributing this decline of production to low demand caused by rapid increase in prices of the auto products in the country after a sharp devaluation of Pak rupee against US dollar. Manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 109,536 units in July 2019 against the production of 152,174 units in July last year, showing a decrease of 28pc. Production of Pick Ups also fell by 28.2 pc to 1,966 units from 2,741 units in July last year whereas 507 units of LCVs, Vans, and Jeeps were manufactured in July 2019 in the country compared to 722 units in same month last year, thus showing a decrease of 29.7pc.