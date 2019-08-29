Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs900 and was traded at Rs 90,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs89,100 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs770 and was traded at Rs77,160 against Rs76,390 of the previous day. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1130 per tola whereas 10 gram silver was traded at Rs968.80. In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $15 was traded at $1545 as compared to last closing at $1530.