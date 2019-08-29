Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government is determined to provide relief to common man and is taking all-out steps in this regard.

Chairing a high-level meeting on measures regarding schedule price control here Wednesday, the prime minister said ensuring provision of bread to a poor person is basic responsibility of the state.

Khan said a proposal to provide ration to deserving persons under ‘Ehsaas programme’ is also under consideration. The prime minister directed to provide maximum relief to common man by devising an integrated system.

Khan stressed to ensure implementation of an effective system for strict monitoring of prices of essential items on daily basis in wholesale markets.

He emphasised to keep the public updated about prices by the authorities concerned and administration.

The prime minister also directed to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering and for effective use of technology in this regard.

Khan underlined the need to adopt an integrated strategy to make the process of bidding transparent in the markets so that farmers are not exploited and get due profit on their labour.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary Punjab gave a detailed briefing on determining the prices of essential items and measures to stop hoarding.