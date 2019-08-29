Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday that Pakistanprovides lucrative opportunities to the foreign investors for investment owing to its conducive business ambiance.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said the incumbent government was making strenuous efforts to ensure ease of doing business in the country. He said despite financial constraints, the government was fully focused on promoting country s export through motivating the local businesses.

He said we were also striving to establish economic zones in order to increase investment. He said China was a major economic partner of Pakistan. He said economic development was inevitable for creation of employment opportunities in the country and the government is fully committed to this end.

He said promotion of communications and contacts was also of vital importance for progress and prosperity of the region.