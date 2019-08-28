Share:

ISLAMABAD - The annual prize distribution ceremony of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) was held here for the session 2018-2019.

The FBISE chairperson distributed awards among the winners. Islamabad Model College for Girls Postgraduate (IMCG-PG) G-10/4 won the first position in athletics, Rohma Akbar of Islamabad Model College for Girls Postgraduate G-10/4 won the best athlete title, IMCG (PG) G 10/4 was declared the overall best college for sports. Principal of the college Prof Sualeha Jabeen congratulated sports in-charge Shazia Kamal and students on earning laurels for the college.