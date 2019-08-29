Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Hindus participated in an inter-faith Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Sialkot here.

Local Sikh leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh led the rally which began from Kh Safdar Overhead Bridge and ended at Rangpura. The participants marched on various inter-city roads, carrying banners, placards, and national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). They expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also chanted anti-Indian slogans.

On the occasion, Sardar Jaskaran Singh strongly criticised India’s state terrorism and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupying forces in the held valley. He added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

The Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Hindus expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army there in the Held Valley.

On this occasion, Sardar Jaskaran Singh and other speakers urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop Indian state-terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides ensuring the early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the oppressed people of the Held Valley. They said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke will rise soon.

They said that the larger scale mounting human rights violations, genocide, and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people and state terrorism in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were enough to shake the conscience of the World. They said these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

They strongly condemned the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the landlocked Held Valley. They added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.