ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will take a solo flight on staging a long march in Islamabad against the incumbent PTI government.

Talking to The Nation here on Wednesday, a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was their final decision taken in the recently held Majlis-e-Shoora meeting, claiming they will take thousands of people to roads for marching towards Islamabad against the government.

He said the local leadership of JUI-F from across the country was given the responsibilities to raise funds and mobilise more than 15,000 volunteers for the anti-government protest.

He said that they are aware of the government’s designs to arrest the JUI-F leadership but they are determined to hold the long march and not afraid of such tactics on the part of government.

Earlier, addressing the ‘Million March’ rally in Quetta on July 28, the JUI-F chief had said that Quetta Million March was their last Million March and their next target would be Islamabad.

Later on, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party decided to stage a final and decisive long march in Islamabad to topple the government, saying a final decision will be announced in upcoming All Parties Conference.

Addressing the reporters after a two-day meeting of the party’s Majlis e Shoora, Maulana had threatened the government against making any tactics to spoil their long march.

He had claimed that the people from every walk of life will participate in the long march and will help them get rid of this government.

However, according to sources, all opposition parties showed their reservations over the proposals regarding the Islamabad Long March presented by the JUI-F in the recently held Rehbar Committee meeting in Islamabad.

The sources revealed to The Nation that the leaders of the opposition parties were of the view that it was not the right time for lockdown or long march.

The sources further said that the opposition parties including PPP and PML-N asked the JUI-F to initially mobilise the masses on local or district level and then move to the capital for long march saying that JUI-F insisted for direct lockdown of Islamabad.

Talking to the media after the Rehbar Committee’s meeting, Akram Khan Durrani had said that the proposals presented by the opposition parties in the meeting would to be finalised in the upcoming APC.

The APC was scheduled to take place on August 29 was delayed till the unknown date due to the health issues of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as doctor had advised him two weeks bed rest.