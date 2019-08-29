Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that message of peace and love should be promoted to the people during Muharramul Haram through mosques and Imambargahs.

Chairing the meeting of Cabinet Sub Committee at Bahawalpur Circuit House, he said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to maintain peace. He added that media should play a responsible role in this regard.

He said that India was doing terrorism in Kashmir, adding that Imran Khan raised the voice of Kashmiris at all international forums. “The meeting of Security Council is the proof in which the world discussed the issue after 52 years.”

The provincial minister said that members of peace committee and public representatives should cooperate with security and administrative departments to maintain peace.

On the occasion, Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Ch said that Muharramul Haram taught the lesson of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood. He said that Bahawalpur always remained the land of peace and brotherhood. He said that the people of Bhawalpur would depict the spirit of brotherhood during the month of Muharram.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz said that foolproof security arrangements and all precautionary measures were being taken to ensure peace. He added he knew that the law and order in Bahawalpur was better than other districts.

OFFICIALS DRAWING SALARIES FOR DOING NOTHING

Punjab Forest Department is paying Rs1,500 million to their employees without performing any duty. According to details, Forest Department established a canal wing after closure of District Government in December 2016. The staff which worked in district forests wing was transferred to this wing.

This wing has not been functioning since January 2017 and staff is being paid about Rs1,500 million in the form of salaries without any assignment and duty. One Divisional Forest Officer is placed at each civil division. Social Circle of Society demanded Prime Minister and Chief Minister take immediate steps and assigned duty to all staff, drawing salaries without doing any duty.