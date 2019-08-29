Share:

LAHORE - Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the country was facing economic crisis when the PTI came to power. Commenting on one year performance Wednesday, he said former rulers had ruined the national economy The minister said: “The PTI government faced problems at federal and provincial levels. the government started public welfare projects while previous rulers could not deliver or perform any thing in their tenure.” He said the PTI government was pursuing austerity policy and solid steps taken for the eradication of corruption were also bearing fruit, adding that merit had been promoted across the province and nepotism had also been ended.