Share:

KARACHI - Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) has successfully established a modern Forensic DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) and Serology Laboratory at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research of PCMD.

Last year, the Sindh Government provided Rs 220 million to Dr Panjwani Center, which works under International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, to set up the Forensic DNA lab. The international center also contributed to the funding of the laboratory project.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, ICCBS-UoK Director, declared this on Wednesday while speaking at a press conference held at the at the Multipurpose Hall of the International Center. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, the project director, and other senior officials of the center were also present on the occasion.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said that the mission of this advance laboratory was to make a peaceful environment of our province where justice would prevail everywhere.

He said laboratory was setup in six months merely.

The laboratory owns a capability of analyzing 100 cases in a month, while in any untoward situation extra cases could be divided among other national research facilities.

He mentioned that this project was a part of Sindh Forensic Authority. Following the orders of the Supreme Court, this lab war setup at the initial stage, he added.

By following a comprehensive execution plan, he said, this laboratory had been established at par with international standards. As per directions of the Supreme Court, necessary but sophisticated research equipments have been procured, he said.

The laboratory staff has qualified international proficiency tests, he said adding that the laboratory has successfully setup at the Jamil-ur-Rehman Center, which works as a part of Dr. Panjwani Center.

Honorable Mr. Justice Faisal Arab has already reviewed the progress of the project, he said.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that it was a team effort as different departments and sections of the international center worked very closely to complete this task, while Justice Faisal Arab provided continuous support and guidance in the formation of the lab. He informed the media that the Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and his team extended all out cooperation and support.

He said that the forensic DNA and serology laboratory was an innovative laboratory in the province of Sindh, providing all DNA & Serology services. He added that this state of the art facility was built to aid police and prosecution department during investigation and trial using modern technology. With the help of this lab, it is easy for police to gather reliable and probative evidences against a suspect which would help bring justice to him, he said.

Responding to a query about DNA, he said that DNA was present in all forms of life on earth. Every cell in human body contains DNA or the genetic code that differentiate one person from others, he said, adding that DNA carries the instructions for the development, growth, reproduction, and functioning of all life.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said this forensic lab met all standards set by modern international research institutions. The salient features of this laboratory includes well trained staff, purpose built laboratory space, biometric access and security cameras in every laboratory, separate independent work flows for evidence and reference sample, state of the art laboratory equipment, SOPs as per international standards, and quality assurance mechanism as per international standards etc., he said