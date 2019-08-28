Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U-15 baseball team player Syed Muhammad Shah was declared the best hitter of the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship and on the basis of his performance, National University of Sports Taichung, Chinese Taipei nominated him for full scholarship and sponsorship.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said Pakistan team, which returned home, finished sixth in the U15 Asian Championship held in Chinese Taipei and young Syed Muhammad impressed with skills and talent during the event. Pakistan team on its return was welcomed by the PFB Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad, officials and a large number of fans at the airport.

“Pakistan team exhibited fine performance amid presence of top notch like Japan, hosts Chinese Taipei, South Korea and China and our young but inexperienced players dazzled with fine show playing against fancied teams of the event,” he said.

Japan won the event in which Chinese Taipei got second with South Korea taking third place and China finishing at fourth with Philippines claiming fifth position. Behind Pakistan were Indonesia and Hong Kong at seventh and eight position, he added. The young but inexperienced players of Pakistan fought against the opposing teams.

Syed Muhammad who was adjudged the best hitter of the event was also nominated for full Scholarship and sponsorship by National Sports University. “He has created country’s baseball history becoming the first Pakistani athlete, who has been awarded a full scholarship to study abroad at a university,” said Fakhar and added: “Another Pakistani player Zeeshan Amin was named the best outfielder of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, PFB Chairman Shaukat Javed, Senior Vice President M Mohsin Khan, Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed and other officials have congratulated the Pakistani players especially Syed Mohammad and Zeeshan Amin.