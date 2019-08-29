Share:

LONDON - A musician says his specially made instrument was badly damaged after he was forced to put it in a plane’s hold. N’Faly Kouyate says his electric kora, also known as an African harp, was designed so that it could be taken as hand luggage and stored in overhead lockers on flights. He says the instrument can no longer be played - and he wants British Airways to pay for its repair or replacement. BA says it is investigating what happened. Kouyate was flying home to Brussels with BA from London’s Heathrow Airport on 18 August after performing with his band, the Afro Celt Sound System, in Dorset. He said that staff at the check-in desk had agreed the wooden instrument was hand luggage, and he was given a label for it confirming this. The instrument measures about 80cm x 20cm x 20cm (31in x 8in x 8in) and weighs about 6kg (13lb). But Kouyate said that when he got to the departure gate, he was told by a member of staff there that the instrument had to go in the hold. He said he repeatedly explained how fragile the 22-string instrument was - but to no avail.