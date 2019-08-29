Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi arrested former Secretary Union Council Rawat Javed Akhtar Chaudry in the commission of scheduled offence punishable under NAO, 1999.

According to a spokesman, the accused misused his authority and embezzled funds and caused loss to the government exchequer.

The accused had recruited ghost employees for self-collection of parking fee of Rawat Bus Stand in 2013-14 and 2014-15, without fulfilling any formalities and had also withdrawn fake salaries from the government exchequer for the period 2013-15.

The accused embezzled public money by not depositing the entire amount collected from registration and fee of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates into the bank account of UC Rawat, thereby causing loss to national exchequer, said a statement.

The NAB investigation officer produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad. The judge accepted the request of the NAB Rawalpindi and granted 14 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.