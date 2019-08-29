Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has arrested accused Muhammad Javed Akhtar Chaudhry, ex-secretary Union Council Rawat in the commission of scheduled offence punishable under NAO, 1999. As per details, accused being ex-secretary Union Council Rawat misused authority and embezzled funds and therefore caused loss to the government exchequer. Accused have recruited ghost employees for self-collection of Parking Fee Bus Stand, Rawat in 2013-14 and 2014-15, without fulfilling any codal formalities and have withdrawn fake salaries from the Govt. exchequer for the period 2013-15. Accused Muhammad Javed Akhtar embezzled public money by not depositing the entire amount collected from registration and certificate fee of Birth, death, marriage and divorce into the bank account of UC Rawat, thereby causing loss to national exchequer. The NAB investigation officer produced the accused in the Accountability court Islamabad. The Judge of the Accountability Court while accepting the request of the NAB Rawalpindi had granted 14 days physical remand to NAB Rawalpindi.