KARACHI - The Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) closed three aviation routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 till 31, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister was considering a “complete closure” of airspace to India.

The ban will affect all international flights travelling by three routes above Karachi. The upcoming four-day ban will expire on 1 September. It further provides pilots with an alternate route to circumnavigate Karachi airspace.

The notification comes amid simmering tensions between Pakistan and India and in the wake of reports indicating that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been considering0 closing Pakistani airspace for Indian flights. A report by Reuters also indicates that Khan is considering closing ground trade routes to India.

In February, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights, only lifting the ban in July. The ban reportedly cost Indian airlines millions of dollars in fuel due to long detours around Pakistani territory.

Earlier in February, Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets when India violated Pakistan’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) while engaging in a dogfight. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was also captured by Pakistan, but was later released in a peace gesture to India.

On Aug 5, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status for the disputed region of Kashmir, which prohibited Indian citizens from buying property or competing for government jobs, sparking violent clashes between protesters and security forces.